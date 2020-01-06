Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Intel DG1 discrete graphics card teased at CES 2020

Intel shows DG1 discrete GPU running at CES 2020

By: Anthony Garreffa from 26 mins ago

CES 2020 - Intel teased its DG1 discrete graphics card at CES 2020, running Destiny 2 during its CES 2020 keynote presentation.

intel-dg1-discrete-graphics-card-teased-ces-2020_08

We don't know if it was a real-time demo running at the show, or a pre-recorded clip just yet -- but I'm going with the latter. Intel teased that its DG1 discrete GPU is running, showing off a quick less-than-30-second video of a game running on Intel's new DG1 discrete GPU. Intel showed off the DG1 demo right after talking about its new Tiger Lake architecture, coming later in 2020 on 10nm.

Intel showed off the new DG1 graphics card (I'm guessing in prototype form) running Destiny 2 -- but at an unknown resolution, detail level, or frame rate. Literally nothing to go by at all, just a demo from a mysterious 'DG1'. Did Intel just have another water chiller moment at CES 2020?

