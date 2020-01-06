Xbox Series X rear ports spied during AMD CES 2020 keynote

Note: This story has been updated.

CES 2020 - AMD came out firing during their CES 2020 keynote unveiling the new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs, competing against Intel desktop CPUs inside of new laptops, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64C/128T for $3990, and the new Radeon RX 5600 XT.

But it was a very quick shot of a rotating image of the Xbox Series X console that gives me the tingles, with a quick shot of the rear ports on Microsoft's new console. On the back of the current Xbox Series X (I'm saying 'current' because I believe these ports can and will change) we have a slew of ports including 2 x USB Type-C and 2 x HDMI ports.

This is no surprise for now, as the Xbox Series X in its form on the AMD CES 2020 stage had 2 x HDMI ports, where we should see an HDMI in and HDMI out) so you can plug other consoles into your Xbox through to your TV. USB Type-C ports are an interesting development, so we might see USB Type-C used on next-gen consoles. This makes sense considering the PCIe 4.0-based SSD inside will need to feed to external storage at super-fast speeds, something that USB-C is perfect for.

AMD reached out to me minutes after this story went up, with an official quote: "The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console. They were taken from TurboSquid.com".

So, AMD had some imagery of the Xbox Series X console up at their CES 2020 keynote... except it wasn't from Microsoft and rather a 3D modelling website called TurboSquid. Alrighty then.