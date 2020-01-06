Seagate's new Firecuda Gaming external SSD hits up to 2GB/sec speeds
Seagate reveals two new SSDs that match speed and portability
CES 2020 - Seagate today revealed a new SSD duo that can supercharge gaming on-the-go.
Seagate just announced two new external SSDs optimized for gamers out and about: the Firecuda Gaming SSD, which packs a super-fast FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD for up to 2GB/sec speeds over USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, and the Barracuda Fast SSD that can hit rapid read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s.
Both of these SSDs are meant to sit alongside Seagate's innovative Firecuda Gaming Dock, a massive 4TB storage nexus that hooks up to your PC and other devices via Thunderbolt 3 to deliver high-end storage speeds. It even has an expandable M.2 NVMe drive just in case you need more lightning-fast speeds.
The Firecuda Gaming SSD is pretty pricey, clocking in at three different price-per-capacity points $189.99 (500GB), $259.99 (1TB) and $499.99 (2TB).
The Barracuda Fast SSD is cheaper at $94.99 (500GB), $169.99 (1TB), and $299 (2TB).
