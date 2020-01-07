JBL cannonballs into the gaming headset with 7 glorious headsets

CES 2020 - JBL isn't just stepping into the gaming headset market, they are cannonballing with the new Quantum lineup announced at CES.

JBL has just announced a new line of gaming headsets that are more than special. JBL will be offering consumers a massive price range to choose from, seven separate headsets that start at the $40 mark, and range all the way up to the flagship model priced at $300. JBL has also developed it's very own 7.1 virtualized surround sound and head tracking technology that is integrated into the $80 Quantum 300 and above models.

Are you wondering about wireless? Sure. JBL has wireless support with the $149 Quantum 600 and $199 Quantum 800. The highest-end model, Quantum One, comes equipped with the company's 360-degree sound technology that allows users to turn their heads and experience more realistic sound. Typically in a virtual surround sound headset, the speakers inside the headset track the ears and not users head. With JBL's 360-degree sound technology, users will be able to turn their heads and follow specific sounds.

Alfredo Fernandez Franco, Director of Immersive Audio at Harman spoke to Engadget via email and said, "We looked at how humans localize sounds in space and how to re-synthesize those cues to trick your brain into believing that the sound sources that are being rendered through your headphones are outside your head, around you. You could call it 'VR for audio.' The algorithms can re-synthesize these audio cues and, in combination with external data and sensors, we are able to individualize those cues to your unique anatomy."

The JBL Quantum line up of gaming headsets will be available to purchase sometime in April this year.