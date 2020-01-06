Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,542 Reviews & Articles | 66,259 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U: world's first 7nm mobile CPU with 8C/16T at 15W

AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800U is the world's highest-performing ultra-thin laptop CPU

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 27 mins ago

CES 2020 - AMD has just taken their wraps off of the industry-changing Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs, with the flagship Ryzen 7 4800U processor announced.

amd-ryzen-9-laptop-cpu-news_03

AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800U processor is the world's highest-performing ultra-thin laptop processor, throwing up a huge 8C/16T of processing grunt at 1.8GHz base CPU clock and up to 4.2GHz boost clocks. We have 8 Radeon GPU cores based on the Vega GPU architecture, with just a 15W TDP.

We were told by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su on stage that the new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs will offer great performance and all-day battery life through 2020.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$327.99
$327.99$324.99$309.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/6/2020 at 5:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.