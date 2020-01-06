AMD Ryzen 7 4800U: world's first 7nm mobile CPU with 8C/16T at 15W

CES 2020 - AMD has just taken their wraps off of the industry-changing Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs, with the flagship Ryzen 7 4800U processor announced.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 4800U processor is the world's highest-performing ultra-thin laptop processor, throwing up a huge 8C/16T of processing grunt at 1.8GHz base CPU clock and up to 4.2GHz boost clocks. We have 8 Radeon GPU cores based on the Vega GPU architecture, with just a 15W TDP.

We were told by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su on stage that the new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs will offer great performance and all-day battery life through 2020.