Origin PC unveils the M-Class studio desktop, a boutique for creatives

CES 2020 - Origin PC, the boutique system builder recently acquired by Corsair, has made some waves at CES 2020. Today Origin announced their new M-Class studio desktop. The M-Class Studio desktop is targeted at professional class users who need maximum power for tasks such as video, and photo editing, 3D Modeling, and various other creative workflows.

The M-Class Studio desktop is something that is well outside of what we consider "in the wheelhouse" of a custom boutique builder like Origin, until now. With their recent acquisition by Corsair, they got a massive shot in the arm, and likely some wiggle room to expand their offerings beyond extreme gaming-focused rigs and into the professional application realm.

One of the key features enabling productivity-focused builds from Origin is NVIDIA's new "Studio drivers," which are tuned and optimized for professional workload performance. These drivers have been tested and shown to accelerate professional workflows by a significant margin for professional users while still retaining the gaming performance users have come to know.

The M-Class studio desktop can be configured with either an Intel i5 9700K or an i9 9900K. Ram starts at 16GB and goes up from there based on your needs; you can configure it. Storage defaults to a 500GB 970 EVO Plus, which is a speedy NVMe option, but can be increased to meet your application needs. The heavy lifter is the GPU, and the M-Class studio desktop can be configured with a full range of NVIDIA RTX GPUs. From an RTX 2060 up to the top tier TITAN RTX, along with RTX Quadro 3000 and up.

The Origin M-Class studio desktop is designed for creative The inclusion of Quadro GPUs is a necessary and vital inclusion as single precision performance on consumer GeForce GPUs can be significantly lower compared to the professional focused Quadro parts. This difference can be a significant factor in many workstations users purchasing decisions as many heavily productivity-focused applications can benefit from the extra unlocked precision performance offered by the NVIDIA Quadro series of GPUs.

To learn more about the new M-Class studio dekstop, check out Originpc.com