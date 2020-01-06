Intel's new 10th-gen H-series: 8C/16T @ 5GHz laptop CPUs are here

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 1 min ago

CES 2020 - Intel has come out swinging at CES 2020 this year, revealing its new 10th-gen Comet Lake-H family of CPUs that will continue on the 14nm+++ node, but will pack architectural improvements the company has made since Skylake.

intels-new-10th-gen-series-8c-16t-5ghz-laptop-cpus-here_01

Intel has something truly exciting on offer with its 10th-gen Comet Lake-H family of CPUs, with a new flagship chip that will offer up 8C/16T at over 5GHz. There will be Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 models that will feature 4C/8T, 6C/12T, and 8C/16T respectively.

The company teased just before CES 2020 kicks off that its new Core i9 series processors will offer the full 8 cores and 16 threads at over 5GHz, all inside of a notebook. This will come down to the thermal design and cooling technology used by gaming notebooks like ASUS, Razer, and others -- but it will be powered by Intel's own Thermal Velocity Boost technology that will offer crazy boost CPU clocks when possible.

Intel also took the time in pre-CES 2020 hoopla to make a big note of their current-gen 10th-gen Comet Lake-U and Ice Lake-U processors, up against AMD's current 3rd-gen Ryzen mobility offerings. As you can imagine, Intel kicked some CPU ass here.

intels-new-10th-gen-series-8c-16t-5ghz-laptop-cpus-here_02

In the comparison, Intel compares the Core i7-1065G7 processor against the AMD Ryzen 7 3700U in gaming performance -- where Intel offers up more performance in virtually every single game. In popular esports games like CS:GO you're looking at 1.28x the performance, while Total War: Three Kingdoms is a huge 1.58x faster on the Intel mobile CPU offering.

AMD is about to unveil its new Zen 2-based Ryzen 4000 series of CPUs and their mobility processors at CES 2020, with an 8C/16T processor expected to be unveiled in less than 24 hours from now. Things will change when that drops, so expect some news from me on that as it happens.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com

