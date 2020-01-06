Intel's new 10th-gen H-series: 8C/16T @ 5GHz laptop CPUs are here

CES 2020 - Intel has come out swinging at CES 2020 this year, revealing its new 10th-gen Comet Lake-H family of CPUs that will continue on the 14nm+++ node, but will pack architectural improvements the company has made since Skylake.

Intel has something truly exciting on offer with its 10th-gen Comet Lake-H family of CPUs, with a new flagship chip that will offer up 8C/16T at over 5GHz. There will be Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 models that will feature 4C/8T, 6C/12T, and 8C/16T respectively.

The company teased just before CES 2020 kicks off that its new Core i9 series processors will offer the full 8 cores and 16 threads at over 5GHz, all inside of a notebook. This will come down to the thermal design and cooling technology used by gaming notebooks like ASUS, Razer, and others -- but it will be powered by Intel's own Thermal Velocity Boost technology that will offer crazy boost CPU clocks when possible.

Intel also took the time in pre-CES 2020 hoopla to make a big note of their current-gen 10th-gen Comet Lake-U and Ice Lake-U processors, up against AMD's current 3rd-gen Ryzen mobility offerings. As you can imagine, Intel kicked some CPU ass here.

In the comparison, Intel compares the Core i7-1065G7 processor against the AMD Ryzen 7 3700U in gaming performance -- where Intel offers up more performance in virtually every single game. In popular esports games like CS:GO you're looking at 1.28x the performance, while Total War: Three Kingdoms is a huge 1.58x faster on the Intel mobile CPU offering.

AMD is about to unveil its new Zen 2-based Ryzen 4000 series of CPUs and their mobility processors at CES 2020, with an 8C/16T processor expected to be unveiled in less than 24 hours from now. Things will change when that drops, so expect some news from me on that as it happens.