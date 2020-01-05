Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,232 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased

Samsung's new Sero TV: rotates vertically for TikTok, Instagram videos

The perfect TV live social videos at events

By: Anthony Garreffa from 59 mins ago

CES 2020 - Samsung has unveiled its new Sero TV, a 43-inch TV that can be rotated vertically for Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok videos.

Sero debuted in South Korea last year, but will venture to the US and global markets in 2020. The 43-inch Sero TV sits in a non-removable stand that has enough clearance vertically that it won't scrape against the floor when you rotate it vertically.

Samsung packs in a 4.1-channel, 60W speaker system inside of the Sero TV so your Instagram stories and Snaps will also sound great.

Samsung hasn't talked availability or pricing on the social-friendly Sero TV just yet.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q80 Series Ultra HD Smart TV (QN65Q80RAFXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1797.99
$1797.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 11:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.