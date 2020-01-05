Samsung's new Sero TV: rotates vertically for TikTok, Instagram videos

CES 2020 - Samsung has unveiled its new Sero TV, a 43-inch TV that can be rotated vertically for Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok videos.

Sero debuted in South Korea last year, but will venture to the US and global markets in 2020. The 43-inch Sero TV sits in a non-removable stand that has enough clearance vertically that it won't scrape against the floor when you rotate it vertically.

Samsung packs in a 4.1-channel, 60W speaker system inside of the Sero TV so your Instagram stories and Snaps will also sound great.

Samsung hasn't talked availability or pricing on the social-friendly Sero TV just yet.