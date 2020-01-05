Acer Predator X38: curved 37.5-inch at 3840 x 1600 and 175Hz G-Sync

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Acer unleashes a huge curved 37.5-inch Predator X38: 3840 x 1600 @ 175Hz for $2399

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 16 mins ago

CES 2020 - Acer unveiled its gigantic 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor at CES 2020, joined by a bunch of new gaming displays that are all shaping up to be worthy of our attention in 2020.

One of those includes the new Predator X38, with Acer cramming the entire kitchen sink into a 37.5-inch curved panel with 2300R curvature, packing in a native 3840 x 1600 resolution, making it a UWQHD+ display.

We have the ability to overclock Acer's new Predator X38 through to 175Hz which is glorious, and even better when you consider it has NVIDIA G-Sync support and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Acer is including HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, while throwing in 3 x USB 3.0 ports and dual 7W speakers. The monitor covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and has a stand that is height, tilt, and swivel adjustable.

Acer's new Predator X38 gaming monitor will be available in April for $2399.

