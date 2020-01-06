Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,541 Reviews & Articles | 66,237 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: ASUS Zephyrus G15: first gaming notebook: AMD's Ryzen 7 4800HS teased

The closest star to our Sun will end in a visible supernova explosion

The star closest to our Sun has begun to dim, indicating it's life could be coming to an end soon

By: Jak Connor from 42 mins ago

Astrophysicists around the world are looking to the skies at one star, in particular, Betelgeuse, as it's begun to dim, indicating that it could explode relatively soon.

closest-star-sun-end-visable-supernova-explosion_01

Neil deGrasse Tyson has taken to his personal Twitter account to let the public know that this isn't something anyone should be worried about. Tyson has littered his Twitter page with awesome facts about Betelgeuse, informing the public with information such as Betelgeuse is the "left armpit of the constellation Orion, is mysteriously dimming, having lost 60% of its brightness across the past six months."

He also has said that "Betelgeuse is so large, if you swapped it with the Sun, it would engulf the orbit of Mars and extend all the way through the asteroid belt. No need to panic, but at 700 light-years, it's the closest star to the Sun that will end its life in a Supernova explosion." Tyson also says that Betelgeuse is expected to explode within the next 100,000 years, and the explosion itself will be visible from Earth even within the daytime.

Buy at Amazon

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.49
$9.49$9.49$9.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2020 at 5:10 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.