Samsung's new zero-bezel 8K TV rocks AI 'quantum processor'

CES 2020 - Samsung has unveiled its beautiful new premium 8K TVs, meaning the rumors were real on the exciting new bezel-less TV from Samsung. We now know it's real, with Samsung packing an insane 8K resolution, with it also setting a "new standard" for TV screens with its Infinity Design.

There's virtually no bezel or frame on Samsung's new TV, and it's oinly 15mm thick, too. Samsung is powering the new TV with an AI "quantum processor" that handles the revamped UI, and upscales any source of video up to 8K. It will also access your TV through your antenna, streaming services, or more through a universal guide.

Samsung packs in what it calls AI ScaleNet technology that streams 8K on networks that only have bandwidth that handles 4K, where it will compress an 8K video source down to 4K, stream it over the internet -- which is where the AI takes over, upscales it it back to 8K resolution. Interesting, but it's something I'd want to try in person. I use an 8K monitor myself and 8K videos from YouTube require around 120Mbps -- but throw in compression and AI and we have some interesting stuff going on.

The AI processor also handles some of the audio side of things, with Object Tracking Sound Plus technology that will move sound based on what is happening on-screen -- this means you'll get a 5.1-speaker surround sound effect with normal TV speakers. Not too bad at all, but there's also a new Q-Symphony feature that combines the built-in TV speakers with compatible soundbars, where you can go right up to a room-rumbling 9.1.4 speaker setup if you've got the audio goods.

Samsung also offers up a "digital butler" that lets you control your other devices through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and even non-internet connected devices. Better yet, it can mirror content from mobile devices, picture-in-picture mode made a return, and multitasking can happen on a single screen. Samsung includes support for Bixby, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa all on-board.

We'll know more about Samsung's TVs as CES 2020 kicks off this week.