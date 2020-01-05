Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming: fastest custom RX 5600 XT?

ASRock might rule the custom Radeon RX 5600 XT cards with its Phantom Gaming offering

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 16 mins ago

ASRock is coming out swinging with its own leaks on their custom Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card, that the company will be calling their RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3.

asrock-radeon-rx-5600-xt-phantom-gaming-fastest-custom_08

The new ASRock RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 is a factory-overclocked Radeon RX 5600 XT, offering up the Navi 10 at its fastest GPU clocks yet (before it's even announced) at 1355, 1560, and 1620MHz boost GPU clocks respectively. It still has 6GB of GDDR6 at 12Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus, all powered with a single 8-pin PCIe power connector.

ASRock is using a smaller PCB here with its RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3, at just 29cm -- but the card has a larger cooling system that runs right over the PCB. I'd love to see a custom version of this with the cooler running up to the edge of the PCB for smaller, mITX gaming PCs powered by the ASRock RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 graphics card.

