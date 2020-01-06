Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Venus could be the only other planet that's volcanically active

Venus might have active volcanoes, making it the second planet in the solar system alongside Earth

By: Jak Connor from 23 mins ago

Recent research has indicated that Venus could be volcanically active today, which means that it's the only other planet in our solar system besides Earth with active volcanoes.

The research which has been published in Science Advances and led by the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) has found evidence to suggest the second closest planet to the Sun has active volcanoes. Dr. Justin Filiberto, the study's lead author, said, "If Venus is indeed active today, it would make a great place to visit to better understand the interiors of planets".

So how was this evidence found? The European Space Agency's (ESA's) Venus Express orbiter measured the amount of infrared light emitted on Venus' surface. After the data was sent back, scientists were able to determine which new lava flows that were emitting new light versus old ones from data back in the 1990s. Filiberto says, "For example, we could study how planets cool and why the Earth and Venus have active volcanism, but Mars does not. Future missions should be able to see these flows and changes in the surface and provide concrete evidence of its activity."

NEWS SOURCES:phys.org

