Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Intel Comet Lake CPUs, privacy screen

Lenovo updates its ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop with Intel's 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, up to 16GB RAM and 4K display

CES 2020 - Lenovo has just refreshed its ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop with Intel's latest-gen Comet Lake CPUs, with the 2020 laptop also rocking a new privacy screen.

Lenovo steps it up with new ThinkShield privacy and security on the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops, with ThinkPad PrivacyGuard shielding your display from someone looking at your display, or alerting you when someone is looking at it. Lenovo goes as far as including a physical slider to block the built-in webcam, something the company calls ThinkShutter.

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon can be configured with Intel's latest 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, with Lenovo offering vPro versions of the laptop, too. Lenovo offers either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe-based SSD, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 1.4 output, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo promises anywhere between 10 to 18.5 hours of battery life with its 51Wh battery, with it weighing 2.4 pounds. Lenovo kicks off pricing at $1499 for its new ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop.

There are 4 display options:

Full HD (1920x1080) touch or non-touch, 400 nits' maximum brightness

Full HD IPS touch with PrivacyGuard and 500 nits' maximum brightness

WQHD (2560x1440) IPS with 300 nits' maximum brightness

HDR 400 UHD (3840x2160) with 500 nits' maximum brightness