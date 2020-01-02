Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019, beat expectations

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 5G handsets are a hit, but the real 5G fun will start in 2020

Samsung had a successful 2019 in many ways, but one of them was selling the most 5G smartphones in the world -- beating out expectations.

The company shipped over 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019 across its Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G and flagship Galaxy Note 10+ 5G smartphones. After these 3 smartphones hit the market, the new Galaxy A90 5G was launched and the future-laden Galaxy Fold 5G smartphone rounded out 5G dominance in 2019.

Samsung teases it will have the world's first 5G tablet debuting in Q1 2020, with the impending launch of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G -- of which we should see more of at CES 2020 next week. We should see much more 5G in 2020 than any year before it, and even more so going forward as Qualcomm is leading the charge with its new Snapdragon 865 processor which will power many of the next-gen smartphones of this year.

Apple will also have 5G connectivity in its new iPhones, as to will virtually all other leading smartphone makers.