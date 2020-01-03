Marvel announce the first transgender superhero, will appear in MCU

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has announced that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be the first with a transgender superhero, with Feige saying they're shooting a movie with the character right now.

During a recent Q&A session at the New York Film Academy, Feige was asked if there were any plans on adding more LGBT characters to MCU movies, with an asked-for focus on "specifically the T, trans characters". Feige replied, saying: "Yes, absolutely. Yes. And very soon. In a movie that we're shooting right now".

Rumor had it that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would feature a transgender character, while we'll see the first gay character in the MCU in this year's The Eternals. Feige added: "You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther. We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen".