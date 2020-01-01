AMD teases it will push the high-performance computing envelope at CES

AMD isn't shy about celebrating 2020 starting off with a bang, with the company teasing through its official Twitter that it will be pushing the envelope yet again in 2020 when it comes to high-performance computing.

We don't know what AMD will be unveiling at CES 2020, but it could be a world-first tease of the next-gen Zen 3 architecture, or it could be an even bigger tease of the new RDNA2 architecture that will power next-gen GPUs in 2020 on Radeon and power Microsoft's new Xbox Series X and Sony's new PlayStation 5 consoles.

But it's very specific to the high-performance computing (HPC) market -- so let's hope we're talking about an RDNA2-based tease which would be really huge. AMD stepping back into the high-performance graphics card market is a big deal, as NVIDIA has been alone there for quite a number of years now with its previous-gen Pascal and current-gen Turing GPU offerings.