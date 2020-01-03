AMD rumored to tease next-gen Zen 3 architecture at CES 2020

AMD's new Zen 3 will be a 'completely new architecture' and ready to kick ass in 2020 and beyond

AMD has just had its stock reach records highs to kick 2020 off in a big way, and while the company has already officially teased it will push the high-performance computing world at CES 2020 -- the company could unveil its next-gen Zen 3 architecture.

New rumors are surfacing after a Taiwanese newspaper published a report that AMD CEO Lisa Su would "disclose details about Zen 3 architecture at a press conference during CES". We reported back in October 2019 that AMD's new Zen 3 architecture could bring up to and over 8% IPC gains, and another 200MHz as well.

AMD's new Zen 3 architecture will power the next wave of CPUs from AMD in 2020 and 2012, with the new EPYC, Ryzen Threadripper 4000 family, and new Ryzen 4000 series family. The new EPYC is codenamed Milan, while Ryzen Threadripper 4000 goes by Genesis Peak and Ryzen 4000 series with Vermeer. AMD will be making the new Zen 3-based EPYC, Ryzen Threadripper 4000 series and Ryzen 4000 series CPUs on the 7nm+ node.