SK Hynix to debut 4D NAND SSDs at CES 2020

SK Hynix plans to show off its new 4D NAND-equipped NVMe SSD storage next month

SK Hynix will show off refreshed SSDs outfitted with its new 128-layer 4D NAND flash memory at CES 2020.

Although chip-maker SK Hynix just re-entered the consumer storage market (check out our SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SSD Review for perf info), the company is already making big moves in the space with its new 128-layer 4D NAND SSDs.

SK Hynix plans to reveal two new 1TB NVMe PCIe SSDs at CES 2020, the Gold P31 and Platinum P31, both of which are outfitted with proprietary TLC flash and DRAM in a solution that SK Hynix calls 4D NAND.

4D NAND is a bit of a misnomer, though; rather than being actually four-dimensional memory, SK Hynix basically rebranded 3D TLC flash that's arranged with circuitry underneath the memory cell arrays. Typical 3D NAND has the circuitry wrapped around the cells themselves, leading to less dense and more complex memory.

The 4D NAND method allows more dense memory stacking while simplifying the process.

This isn't new, though. SK Hynix calls its 4D NAND method Peripheral Under Cell (PUC), but other companies like Micron and Intel have been doing the same thing for a while (they just call it something different: CMOS under Array).

SK Hynix says its new 128-layer 1TB 4D NAND chips are 40% more productive than its 96-layer equivalent, and the memory hit transfers of 1,400Mbps at 1.2V.

The 128-Layer 1Tb 4D NAND increases bit productivity per wafer by 40% compared to the Company's 96-Layer 4D NAND. With its four-Plane architecture in a single chip, this product achieved a data transfer rate of 1,400Mbps (Megabits/sec) at 1.2V, enabling high-performance and low-power mobile solutions and enterprise SSD. The 128-Layer 1Tb NAND chip offers the industry's highest vertical stacking with more than 360 billion NAND cells, each of which stores 3 bits, per one chip. To achieve this, SK hynix applied innovative technologies, such as "ultra-homogeneous vertical etching technology," "high-reliability multi-layer thin-film cell formation technology," and ultra-fast low-power circuit design, to its own 4D NAND technology.

The company just started mass producing 4D NAND six months ago.

CES 2020 kicks off January 7-10 and we'll have all the latest from the show.