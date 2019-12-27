Adorable Baby Sonic shown off in this Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Jak Connor from 45 mins ago

A new Japanese trailer for the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie, has revealed an adorable baby Sonic. Check it out below.

The trailer which has been released onto Paramount Japan introduces us to Sonic's home planet, where he is doing what he does best, running fast, and doing awesome courses. Even though this trailer is only a short minute, we get to see Sonic as a baby, and boy is he cute!

Is baby Sonic cuter than baby Yoda? If you didn't know, the Sonic The Hedgehog movie underwent a redesign of the character Sonic. This decision was made after the first trailer for the movie was released, and fans were appalled at what their favorite blue hedgehog looked like. The redesign has been finished, and we have Sonic Mania's lead designer to thank for the accurate representation we have now. The Sonic The Hedgehog movie will be racing onto cinema screens on February 13th.

