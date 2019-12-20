Facebook working on OS from scratch, wants to break up with Android

Facebook is reportedly working on its own operating system, in the hopes that sometime in the future it can pull back its reliance on Android. A new report from The Information says that the co-author of Windows NT, Mark Lucovsky, is leading the project.

We don't know how Facebook's own OS would work exactly, but we do know that Facvebook currently uses a modified version of Android to run its Oculus and Portal devices. Facebook's head of hardware, Andrew Bosworth, explains: "We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don't think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that's the case. And so we're gonna do it ourselves".

Ficus Kirkpatrick, one of the bosses of Facebook's internal AR and VR departments, says that "it's possible" that future Facebook hardware won't rely on Android. Right now, Google has a nice stranglehold over Facebook's hardware, and Facebook sees that as a big issue, that it is now trying to resolve.

The Information's report leads us to believe that Facebook is looking out into the future, and wanting to be more like Apple which has control of the hardware, and software/OS of its devices. Facebook is working on AR glasses, it has VR with Oculus, and with its own operating system could launch various devices without using a modified version of Android -- and thus, reducing its reliance on Google.

With all the serious concerns of security we have with Facebook, would the world really trust an entire operating system built by Facebook?