Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show urgently needs people to play orcs

Amazon is wanting to get the filming of their massive Lord of the Rings TV show underway, as apparently casting agencies are after people to play orcs.

According to LadBible, who reported that casting agents are currently seeing in mass people with "wonderful noses" or "character faces". The requirements also detail people should join if they are over six feet tall or under five feet. The report says that two casting agencies are currently taking in requests for people of any background and ethnicity.

The LadBible also says that the casting agencies are looking for "long lithe dancers" as well as "stocky mean-looking bikers" and "redheads of all ages, shapes and sizes". The whole idea behind finding these peculiar looking people to be used as orc extras is that their faces will require less make-up. New Zealand's Stuff.co.nz reported that Amazon's casting calls are now "urgent" as they want to hurry the shooting process along.

At the moment we don't know when Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show will release, but we do know that it will be based in the Second Age of Middle Earth and that the filming location will be in the same spot as Peter Jackson's trilogy.