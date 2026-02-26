Ausom discounts two dual motor e-scooters designed for comfort and speed

Ausom is running a discount on two of its best e-scooters, the Gosoul 2 Pro, designed for more rugged terrain, and the Laluz 2 Pro, a commuter's dream.

Ausom, one of the leading brands in the e-scooter space, has slashed prices across two of its most popular products, the Ausom Gosoul 2 Pro dual motor and the Ausom Laluz 2 Pro dual motor.

Ausom has a wide range of electronic scooters that are designed to fulfil the various needs of the rider, such as a concentration on maximum distance, speed, comfort, stability, off-road riding, and more. The Gosoul 2 Pro combines many of the best aspects of each of Ausom's e-scooters and combines them into one powerful product, with dual motors that unleash 2800W of peak power, and suspension shocks designed to absorb shocks from potholes, speed bumps, gravel, and other rough terrain.

The 864Wh battery is capable of powering 56 miles of distance, and to make the ride as comfortable as possible, Ausom has equipped the Gosoul 2 Pro with 10" x 2.75" tubeless tires that don't have any inner tubes, which translates to lighter handling and fewer flat tires. The Gosoul 2 Pro is also designed for transportation, with the quick-fold mechanism on its neck collapsing the e-scooter in seconds for compact storage or carrying. The Gosoul 2 Pro has a maximum load capacity of 287 lbs, a top speed of 36 mph, and is capable of climbing up sharp inclines.

Ausom is currently running a deal on the Gosoul 2 Pro where buyers can save $150, and with code Tweak, buyers will get an additional $50 off their purchase.

The Laluz 2 Pro is Ausom's more affordable option out of the two e-scooters, and is the commuter variant, while the Gosoul 2 Pro is more designed for off-road rugged terrain. Both e-scooters have the same battery size, speed, range, and motors, with the main differences being in the design, weight, and suspension feel.

The Laluz 2 Pro is slightly lighter than the Gosoul 2 Pro at 66 lbs versus 70.5 lbs, and the suspension on the Laluz 2 Pro is more attuned for city terrain, making the riding experience smoother compared to the Gosoul 2 Pro when on pavement, bike paths, and short-to-medium commutes.

Ausom has also slapped a $150 discount on the Laluz 2 Pro, and with code Tweak, buyers can save an additional $50 on their purchase. If you are interested in learning more about either the Gosoul 2 Pro or the Laluz 2 Pro, check out the website listings for specifications here and here.