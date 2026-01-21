Ubisoft announces 'major portfolio reset,' cancels 6 games including Prince of Persia remaster

Ubisoft has confirmed massive changes are coming to how it operates, leading to a significant re-adjustment of its portfolio and a number of cancellations.

TL;DR: Ubisoft has cancelled six games, including the Prince of Persia remake, and delayed seven others as part of a major restructuring that introduces five Creative Houses managing distinct game portfolios. This strategic shift aims to improve quality, reduce costs, and focus on key franchises like Assassin's Creed and Just Dance.

Ubisoft has cancelled 6 games as part of a significant new restructuring plan, the company has announced.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Ubisoft today announced a "major portfolio reset" would occur as part of a new organizational plan. The company has effectively changed how it operates, delegating creative control and financial responsibility across five different so-called "Creative Houses." Each house handles its own games, content, and specialty focus--some houses focus on shooters, and others on casual games like Just Dance.

The restructuring plan unfortunately saw multiple studios closed and games cancelled across the full portfolio. In a rare bit of transparency, Ubisoft confirms that it has cancelled 6 games, including the anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. The cancelled games also include 4 unannounced titles: 3 games set in a new IP, and a single mobile game. Ubisoft stresses that the cancellation of these games will allow it to enhance quality by being more selective in which games it develops.

3

"To put the Creative Houses in the best conditions to succeed, we decided to refocus our portfolio with a meaningfully revised 3-year roadmap and accelerate our cost reductions initiatives to rightsize the organization," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said.

"We will discontinue several projects currently in development and provide additional time to certain games, to ensure enhanced quality and maximize long term value. We will also selectively close several studios and continue restructurings throughout the Group. While these decisions are difficult, they are necessary for us to build a more focused, efficient and sustainable organization over the long term."

Ubisoft has also delayed 7 games, which is quite a significant part of this announcement. Delays will impact the company's yearly earnings, and one of the delayed games is an unannounced title originally expected to launch in FY26. It's possible that this refers to the Black Flag remake.

Based on reports, the company has been planning a number of new games, including a wide array of Assassin's Creed titles like new entries alongside remakes.

Reports indicate that new games in Ubisoft's best-selling franchises are in the works, and you can find some of those series below alongside refreshed sales figures for each.