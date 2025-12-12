KOTOR I & II declared the 'most popular Star Wars games ever' months before FOTR reveal

In recent court filings, Aspyr CEO Michael Rogers says that BioWare's Knights of the Old Republic RPG duo are the 'most popular Star Wars games ever'

BioWare's original Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) duology are apparently the most popular Star Wars games, which is probably why remakes had been greenlit for both games at one point in time. And it also explains a big new announcement at last night's Game Awards.

Last night, Lucasfilm Games made a surprise announcement: A spiritual successor to the fan-favorite Knights of the Old Republic series is in the works. It's called Fate of the Old Republic, or FOTOR for short, and it's being led by original KOTOR game director Casey Hudson. There's a very deliberate attempt to capture KOTOR's lightning on a bottle once again.

The emphasis on KOTOR is a business decision based on popularity. According to Aspyr co-CEO Michael Rogers, the Knights of the Old Republic games are the most popular Star Wars titles that have been released. Rogers made this statement in a declaration in the now-resolved false advertising lawsuit against Aspyr--the studio had previously been sued because their KOTOR re-release didn't ship with the DLC that it had been advertised with.

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic I (KOTOR I) and its sequel KOTOR II are the most popular Star Wars video games ever. Each is a role-playing game where players adopt the persona of a Star Wars-universe character and maneuver that character through a storyline. Much like a choose-your-own-adventure book, player choices dictate how the story evolves," Rogers said.

Rogers' declaration was made in May 2025, and the lawsuit also revealed other tidbits about Lucasfilm Games' plans around the KOTOR sub-series, including a potential fully-fledged Knights of the Old Republic II The Sith Lords remake for modern consoles.

It's unclear whether or not the KOTOR II remake is still in development, but the KOTOR I remake is still happening, and it's being handled by Saber Interactive and Mad Head Studios.

The newly-announced Fate of the Old Republic doesn't have a release date, but we know it's a singleplayer action-adventure RPG that will specifically try to emulate the charm and feel of the older KOTOR classics.

The Lego Star Wars games are estimated to be the highest-selling titles in the series in terms of volume, however Electronic Arts had made over $3 billion in gross revenue from Star Wars games as of 2021, and that slate only included the projects that had been released up until then--Battlefront I & II, The Old Republic, Jedi Fallen Order, etc, with Jedi Survivor having been released 2 years later in 2023.