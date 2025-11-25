Intel Core Ultra 9 386H 'Panther Lake' CPU beats AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU in Geekbench

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 9 386H "Panther Lake" CPU delivers impressive single-core and multi-core performance, outperforming AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU in Geekbench. Featuring 16 cores, advanced Intel Arc GPU, and enhanced AI acceleration, it promises over 50% faster CPU and graphics performance, launching at CES 2026.

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 9 386H "Panther Lake" CPU has been benched early, beating AMD's flagship Strix Halo APU in Geekbench, and showing great single-core and multi-core performance against its rivals.

Intel will officially unveil its new Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026 in January, with plenty of leaks and information in the wild and in the links below. So far, we've been seeing engineering sample (ES) processors which don't usually run at retail CPU clock speeds, but now it looks like we've got some benchmarks from proper, closer to retail silicon.

The new Core Ultra 9 386H processor has been spotted running inside of an unreleased Acer Predator Helios "PHN16S-151" laptop, with 64GB of RAM inside (no mention of if its normal DDR5 or LPDDR5X memory) but based on prior Predator Helios laptops, we should expect SO-DIMM memory inside.

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 9 386H processor will feature 16 cores in total (4 P-Core, 8 E-Core, and 4 LP-E cores) with a base frequency of 2.10GHz, and boost CPU clocks of up to 4.9GHz. The CPU was running at between 4.6GHz and 4.7GHz in the Geekbench 6 runs, joined by 18MB of L3 cache + 8MB of L2 cache, and just 4 Xe3 GPU cores (12 Xe3 GPU cores on higher-end Panther Lake SKUs).

In the Geekbench 6 run, the Core Ultra 9 386H processor hit 2845 points in the single-core run, and 15,407 points in the multi-core run, meaning the 386H beats out the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU which features 16C/32T of Zen 5 processing power. It also beats out the Core i5-14600KF, Core i9-14900HX, Core Ultra 9 285H, Ryzen AI Max+ 370 "Strix Point" APU, and the Core Ultra 7 268V "Lunar Lake" processors.

We'll be on the ground at CES 2026 in Las Vegas next year, and can't wait to bring you everything you need to know about Intel's next-generation Panther Lake CPUs.

Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra Series 3" CPU features: