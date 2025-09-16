You might want to buy an SSD or HDD now, prices are expected to leap by 30% thanks to AI demand

HDD and SSD prices expected to skyrocket in price by up to 30% over NAND memory companies continue to print money from AI demand, data centers.

TL;DR: NAND-based SSD prices are expected to rise up to 30% soon due to soaring AI demand and increased data center storage needs. Major suppliers like Western Digital and Sandisk are adjusting pricing, impacting both enterprise and consumer markets. HDD prices will also increase but less sharply.

If you are thinking about buying a new HDD or SSD... you might want to do that as quickly as possible as NAND-based products like consumer SSDs are expected to skyrocket in price by up to 30% in the weeks ahead.

In new reports from supply chain sources, NAND memory companies like Western Digital, Sandisk, and Micron are set to raise NAND prices by up to 30%. This is because of unstoppable AI demand and enterprise storage rising in price because of a huge increase in data center capacity.

NAND suppliers have stopped providing quotes to customers, so it won't just be the enterprise side of the market, but consumers and gamers that will also be paying higher (by up to a huge 30%) in price. Western Digital recently made an official announcement regarding NAND pricing structure changes, along with a report from DigiTimes that companies like Sandisk are looking at raising prices by up to 30%, but Sandisk hasn't told its customers yet, meaning the supply chain is ahead of the curve as usual.

AI demand is driving up the price as storage is virtually as important as AI hardware like AI GPUs, AI accelerators, HBM, and more. Storage is the "container" of the important datasets required to train LLMs, with HDDs in particular acting as cold storage for those raw datasets. Data center computing power hasn't stopped and only went to the moon with AI demand, so enterprise storage is following that trend, with NAND flash companies capitalizing on the trend.

HDDs don't sport NAND flash chips, so HDD prices won't rise as high as SSD prices but they're still expected to go up in price.