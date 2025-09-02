Logitech's new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2C has the 'most advanced sensor in gaming'

The new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2C has leaked, with this new variant being a lighter and more compact version of the popular gaming mouse.

TL;DR: Logitech G is set to release the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2C, a compact, ultralight wireless gaming mouse that weighs just 53 grams. Featuring the advanced HERO 2 sensor with 44,000 DPI, 8,000 Hz polling, Lightforce Tech switches, and 95-hour battery life, it targets competitive gamers seeking precision and speed.

Logitech G's PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 and the original are still widely considered one of the best gaming mouse options for competitive gaming. With its advanced sensor, ultralightweight build, long-lasting battery, and focus on low-latency performance, the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 and ergonomic PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX variant both earned a TweakTown Editor's Choice award when we reviewed them last year.

The new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2C gaming mouse, image credit: Logitech/WinFuture.

According to a new leak courtesy of German outlet WinFuture, Logitech is planning to release a new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2C variant that is more compact, featuring a similar industry-leading sensor last seen in the impressive SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX. The company's HERO 2 sensor boasts a 44,000 DPI sensitivity, an 888 IPS tracking speed, and an 88G acceleration rating.

Paired with the true 8K or 8,000 Hz polling and the SUPERLIGHT's smooth skating, and you're looking at another competitive gaming winner. At least, for those wanting a smaller and more compact version of the popular design, which also brings the weight down from 60 grams to just 53 grams.

The leaked product slides mention that 53 grams is the "ideal weight" for professional players, which is likely based on feedback from its esports partners over the years. Rounding out the features is the inclusion of the company's 'Lightforce Tech' switches for responsive clicks and 95 hours of battery life on a single charge. According to WinFuture, the retail release of the new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2C is expected soon, with a retail price of €170. It'll also be available in three colors: black, white, and magenta.