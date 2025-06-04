$1.5 Billion AI startup implodes after revelation 'AI' was just 700 Indian engineers

A Microsoft-backed AI startup collapsed after it was discovered the AI chatbot was just 700 Indian engineers responding to all the requests.

TL;DR: Builder.ai, once valued at $1.5 billion and backed by Microsoft’s $445 million investment, collapsed after exposing its AI app development claims as false. The company relied heavily on human labor rather than true AI, leading to investigations and bankruptcy, highlighting risks in AI startup investments. Builder.ai, once valued at $1.5 billion and backed by Microsoft’s $445 million investment, collapsed after exposing its AI app development claims as false. The company relied heavily on human labor rather than true AI, leading to investigations and bankruptcy, highlighting risks in AI startup investments.

Since OpenAI's ChatGPT exploded in popularity, the technology industry has made a sharp left-hand turn straight into artificial intelligence-powered software, and with such a quick turn comes the money train behind it that is looking for the next big thing to invest in and hopefully turn a massive profit.

However, not every company is going to turn into an OpenAI, in fact, most won't, but that doesn't stop investors from blindly throwing funds at grandiose ideas without doing the due diligence to see if they are a healthy investment. Builder.ai is an example of what not to invest in, and Microsoft is the one that has been caught holding the bag.

Builder.ai touted that it created an AI-focused app development service called Natasha, which users could take and generate interesting and unique apps. The idea attracted the attention of Microsoft, which ended up investing $445 million in the startup. Builder.ai stated it was able to deliver on custom apps in just a matter of weeks or even days, depending on the design request, with minimal human involvement. The last point would have been the big attractor for Microsoft.

Builder.ai was then valued at a staggering $1.5 billion unicorn valuation. However, Builder.ai was nothing like it was selling itself as, with it now being reported the company has collapsed after it was discovered offices setup in India contained more than 700 engineers doing all of the coding responses. Moreover, Builder.ai wasn't making custom apps through AI, as the foundations of its apps were designed through pre-built templates that were customized through human labor and then run through an AI.

Ultimately, Builder.ai grossly exaggerated the capabilities of Natasha, leading to recently launched investigations by the US and UK authorities. Builder.ai has also recently declared bankruptcy.