Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Kingdome Come: Deliverance II will be receiving VR support, thanks to a well-known modder

VR modder Luke Ross is bringing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 into virtual reality, letting players step into its medieval world with full 6DOF support.

Kingdome Come: Deliverance II will be receiving VR support, thanks to a well-known modder
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: VR modder Luke Ross is bringing unofficial VR support to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, letting players fully immerse themselves in medieval Bohemia

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be receiving unofficial VR support, thanks to the work of Luke Ross, a well-known VR modder who has developed a series of ports allowing players to experience popular AAA games in Virtual Reality.

His mods are often referred to as "R.E.A.L VR," with a lineup of ports that include GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Horizon Zero Dawn -which have gained significant popularity and are available through his Patreon page.

Ross recently teased the mod release for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, with footage showing off the highly acclaimed title running in VR. It's not expected that the mod will include motion controls, as Ross has highlighted in a previous blog post. But at the very least, players will be able to jump into the world of Kingdom Come with a full six degrees of freedom (the ability to physically move and turn your head in the virtual space).

As someone currently on a hardcore-mode playthrough of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1, it's easy to see where the simulation-like elements of the series are well suited for a VR adaptation. If you didn't already feel like a medieval peasant, then fumbling through clunky armor or getting thrown in jail in full VR should seal the deal.

For anyone considering getting into VR, the substantial library that Ross has built up might be another selling point - which you can check out in a full list compiled by /u/parajaredv2.

To follow Luke Ross's updates on the Kingdome Come: Deliverance 2 mod, check out the RealVR Patreon page.

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

