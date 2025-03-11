Control: The Ultimate Edition gets a big free update - new mission, DLSS4, HDR and more

In a free update for Control: The Ultimate Edition, PC players can get their hands on a new mission, pre-order outfits, DLSS4, and more.

Remedy Entertainment have continued their support for Control: The Ultimate Edition, releasing a free update to Steam, the Epic Games store, and GOG yesterday. The update unlocks a range of in-game content, including previously exclusive missions and outfits. But most notably - adds a range of new graphics settings.

As outlined in yesterday's blog post, the update is currently exclusive to PC, with plans to roll out the same features across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on the horizon. On the content side, players will be pleased to get their hands on 3 new outfits - the Astral Dive Suit, Tactical Response Gear, and Urban Response Gear. As well as the mission 'Dr. Yoshimi Tokui's Guided Imagery Experience', which features voiceovers from Hideo Kojima.

Among the biggest changes is a new Ultra ray tracing preset, pushing realism further with improved reflections and lighting. HDR support has finally been introduced, allowing for high dynamic range color and contrast, and Ultrawide support has been extended to an impressive 48:9, and aspect ratio fixes mean UI elements and gameplay visuals should now scale correctly. There's also a bump in SDR color depth from 8-bit to 10-bit, reducing banding and making gradients appear smoother. Meanwhile, rendering resolution now stretches beyond 4K, and an FOV scaling option has been introduced for more customization.

NVIDIA DLSS fans will be happy too - support for arbitrary resolutions and DLAA has arrived, alongside an upgrade to DLSS4. While the patch notes say DLSS 3.7, users have confirmed in-game and through .dll files that the game now uses DLSS4.

Film grain has been restored to DLSS Super Resolution, giving players more control over the game's aesthetic. On the stability side, fixes for ray tracing bugs, shadow inconsistencies, and texture streaming should make for a smoother experience. Remedy has also cleaned up unintended audio mixing in cinematics and the end credits - so no more strange, unintentional whispers in the dark.

The update is now live - all you have to do is update your game to jump in.