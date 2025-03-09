All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Leaked concept art showcases the batcycle, from Damien Wayne Batman game

An artist from WB's cancelled Batman game has shared 2015 renders of the Batcycle, providing a glimpse at early designs before the project was scrapped.

Leaked concept art showcases the batcycle, from Damien Wayne Batman game
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Leaked concept art from WB Games Montreal’s canceled Project Sabbath, a Damian Wayne Batman game set in a dystopian future, has surfaced online after an artist shared 2015 renders on Instagram.

Newly surfaced concept art from WB Games Montreal's cancelled Damian Wayne Batman game, codenamed Project Sabbath, has appeared online after an artist shared 2015 renders on Instagram.

Credit: danielsimondesign
4

Credit: danielsimondesign

The game was set in a dystopian future where an older Bruce Wayne had passed the Batman mantle to Damian Wayne. Unlike the Arkham series, Project Sabbath was developed as a standalone project with its own continuity, offering a fresh take on Gotham's future. The game featured the Batcycle as a primary mode of transportation, functioning similarly to the Batmobile in Arkham Knight. This mechanic was later incorporated into Gotham Knights.

Credit: danielsimondesign
4

Credit: danielsimondesign

The game was quietly canceled sometime between 2016 and 2019. Voice actor Josh Keaton, who was set to voice Damian Wayne, initially suggested that major leaks revealing the game's plot and concept art played a role in its cancellation. However, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier later clarified that the leaks were not the reason the project was scrapped. Following the cancellation, WB Games Montreal shifted focus to Gotham Knights, which launched in 2022. While elements of Project Sabbath, like the Batcycle, were repurposed, the Damian Wayne-led Batman concept never resurfaced.

Credit: danielsimondesign
4

Credit: danielsimondesign

Despite the cancellation, fans continue to show interest in a Batman game centered around Damian Wayne. Reports indicate that Rocksteady has pivoted back to developing a new Batman game. However, Warner Bros.' gaming division remains in a turbulent state, following the closure of Monolith Productions and the cancellation of the Wonder Woman game.

While Project Sabbath is long dead, its concept remains one of the more intriguing scrapped projects in Batman gaming history.

NEWS SOURCES:instagram.com, ign.com, comicbook.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

