Kingdom Come: Deliverance II update arrives March 9 - mod support, barber mode & more

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is receiving its first major content update March 9th, adding official mod support, hair customisation and more.

TL;DR: Warhorse Studios announced patch 1.2 for Kingdom Come Deliverance II, arriving March 13, introducing mod support, barber mode, and improvements in combat mechanics and NPC behavior. Warhorse Studios announced patch 1.2 for Kingdom Come Deliverance II, arriving March 13, introducing mod support, barber mode, and improvements in combat mechanics and NPC behavior.

Warhorse Studios have officially announced patch 1.2 for Kingdom Come Deliverance II, which will be arriving on Thursday, March 13. The update introduces official mod support, barber mode, and improvements ranging from combat mechanics to NPC behavior.

3

Credit: Warhorse Studios

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II launched last month to critical acclaim - holding an overwhelmingly positive 88 on Metacritic, and becoming an early contender for Game of the Year. The title has been universally praised for its optimization, delivering a generational jump in visuals while delivering a narrative gameplay experience befitting of a king.

While most would argue KCD2 requires no adjustments to the experience in its vanilla state - mod support will allow players to create and customise the game to their heart's content. The first game received its mod support in October 2019, almost a year and a half after its 2018 release. The one-month turnaround for mod tools this time around is a rapid one - and no doubt, we'll see wider adoption in the modding community due to the breakthrough success of the title.

3

Credit: Warhorse Studios

In the base game for Kingdome Come: Deliverance II, players could not customize Henry's hair and facial hair. The arrival of Barber mode plans to fix that - introducing a variety of hair and beard styles while also marking the first time we've been able to customize the protagonist's appearance. The lack of customization options was also a criticism of the first game, and the developers have been quick to nip that in the bud through patch 1.2.

The first update for the game arrived on February 21st, delivering a range of stability improvements and bug fixes. The 1.2 update also follows that trend, refining everything from combat mechanics to NPC behavior. The full patch notes will be made available upon the release of the new update.

Warhorse Studios has more content coming soon: a hardcore difficulty mode and horse racing are planned for release in the Spring, along with a lineup of paid DLCs slated for the later seasons. For now, players can enjoy the latest additions when they arrive on Thursday.