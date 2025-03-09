All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II update arrives March 9 - mod support, barber mode & more

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is receiving its first major content update March 9th, adding official mod support, hair customisation and more.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II update arrives March 9 - mod support, barber mode & more
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Warhorse Studios announced patch 1.2 for Kingdom Come Deliverance II, arriving March 13, introducing mod support, barber mode, and improvements in combat mechanics and NPC behavior.

Warhorse Studios have officially announced patch 1.2 for Kingdom Come Deliverance II, which will be arriving on Thursday, March 13. The update introduces official mod support, barber mode, and improvements ranging from combat mechanics to NPC behavior.

Credit: Warhorse Studios
3

Credit: Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II launched last month to critical acclaim - holding an overwhelmingly positive 88 on Metacritic, and becoming an early contender for Game of the Year. The title has been universally praised for its optimization, delivering a generational jump in visuals while delivering a narrative gameplay experience befitting of a king.

While most would argue KCD2 requires no adjustments to the experience in its vanilla state - mod support will allow players to create and customise the game to their heart's content. The first game received its mod support in October 2019, almost a year and a half after its 2018 release. The one-month turnaround for mod tools this time around is a rapid one - and no doubt, we'll see wider adoption in the modding community due to the breakthrough success of the title.

Credit: Warhorse Studios
3

Credit: Warhorse Studios

In the base game for Kingdome Come: Deliverance II, players could not customize Henry's hair and facial hair. The arrival of Barber mode plans to fix that - introducing a variety of hair and beard styles while also marking the first time we've been able to customize the protagonist's appearance. The lack of customization options was also a criticism of the first game, and the developers have been quick to nip that in the bud through patch 1.2.

The first update for the game arrived on February 21st, delivering a range of stability improvements and bug fixes. The 1.2 update also follows that trend, refining everything from combat mechanics to NPC behavior. The full patch notes will be made available upon the release of the new update.

Warhorse Studios has more content coming soon: a hardcore difficulty mode and horse racing are planned for release in the Spring, along with a lineup of paid DLCs slated for the later seasons. For now, players can enjoy the latest additions when they arrive on Thursday.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Gold Edition
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$89.99 USD
- $89.99 USD
Buy
$128.95 CAD
- $109.99 CAD
Buy
$89.99 USD
- $89.99 USD
Buy
$89.99 USD
- $89.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2025 at 11:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles