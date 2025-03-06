Hands-on with USB 2.0 Thunderbolt 5 cable: 120GB/s, 80GB/s speeds

Future has sent out a USB-C cable that is USB 4.2 and compatible with Thunderbolt 5, pushing 120GB/s unidirectional and 80GB/s bidirectional.

Want to take your connectivity to the next level? And in style as well? Well, here's the Adonis cable, a USB-C cable with USB4 2.0 support that enables both intense speeds and ultra fast charging.

The Adonis cable comes with bi-directional 80 Gbps and unidirectional 120 Gbps transfer rates, which is ideal for content creators that are transferring large 4K video files from one device to another. Moreover, the Adonis Cable comes with PD 3.1 (Power Delivery), which means users are able to take advantage of 240W of ultra-fast charging capabilities. Future writes that using an Adonis Cable users are able to charge a MacBook Pro up to 56% in just 30 minutes.

Not only are content creators able to transfer large files in blazing fast speeds, but the Adonis Cable also comes with dual 8K at 60Hz display support, or 4K at 240Hz. The features don't stop there as AOHi has equipped the Adonis Cable with Thunderbolt 5 compatability and support for next-gen AI/AR/VR connectivity. What's under the hood that's powering all this juicy performance? A 16-core coaxial design with an E-Marker smart chip.

Paired with this performance is an eye-catching design that feels fantastic in the hand. The smooth texture of the cable combines a robust design with durability, while also retaining the eye-catching elegance that's reminiscent of the Greek god Adonis. Much like the Greek God Aphrodite, I have fallen in love with the Adonis Cable, as its sleek aesthetics and increidble performance has earned it a permanent place in my tech travel bag.

The Adonis Cable starts at $35, and more details on it can be checked out here.

