All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Unannounced Valve game surfaces on Steam, fuelling HL3 speculation

A newly discovered Steam listing has caught the attention of data miners, sparking debate around a potential new announcement from Valve.

Unannounced Valve game surfaces on Steam, fuelling HL3 speculation
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: A Reddit post by u/TareXmd reveals an unidentified Valve game on Steam, sparking speculation about a new release. The app, appearing in January 2023, has received frequent updates and includes a server associated with it.

A Reddit post from u/TareXmd has highlighted the presence of an unidentified Valve game on the Steam store.

The application in question first appeared in late January. XPaw, the creator of SteamDB, could pinpoint that it belonged to Valve and had a server associated with it. The app has received constant updates since it first popped in January 2023, leading fans to believe it may be linked to a high-profile announcement.

The unknown app in question (Credit: SteamDB)
2

The unknown app in question (Credit: SteamDB)

Last August, Valve officially announced their 6v6 MOBA shooter, Deadlock. The game has been in early alpha testing, at one stage, accumulating over 170,000 peak players. According to the poster, the appIDs for Deadlock and its testing server have already been listed on the Steam store, highlighting that the new unknown title is distinct from any products associated with Deadlock.

Recent comments from Half-Life voice actor Mike Shapiro hinted at "unexpected surprises" to be seen in 2023. Dataminers have also uncovered references to a Valve project entitled "HLX" within the code of the company's Source 2 engine, which also heavily references new physics-based systems.

Fans are naturally eager for any semblance of information linked to a Valve title, with many hoping it points to an imminent announcement for Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Team Fortress 3, Dota 3, or Day of Defeat 3 (there are a lot of potential 3s here). As for whether the data-mined app listing is linked to anything of consequence, we'll have to wait and see.

Photo of the Valve Steam Deck OLED 1TB Handheld Gaming Console
Best Deals: Valve Steam Deck OLED 1TB Handheld Gaming Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$720 USD
$720 USD $729.99 USD
Buy
$829.99 USD
- -
Buy
$720 USD
$720 USD $729.99 USD
Buy
£1425.04
£1763.99 £1543.20
Buy
$720 USD
$720 USD $729.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2025 at 1:16 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:old.reddit.com, steamdb.info

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles