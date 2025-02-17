Unannounced Valve game surfaces on Steam, fuelling HL3 speculation

TL;DR: A Reddit post by u/TareXmd reveals an unidentified Valve game on Steam, sparking speculation about a new release. The app, appearing in January 2023, has received frequent updates and includes a server associated with it. A Reddit post by u/TareXmd reveals an unidentified Valve game on Steam, sparking speculation about a new release. The app, appearing in January 2023, has received frequent updates and includes a server associated with it.

A Reddit post from u/TareXmd has highlighted the presence of an unidentified Valve game on the Steam store.

The application in question first appeared in late January. XPaw, the creator of SteamDB, could pinpoint that it belonged to Valve and had a server associated with it. The app has received constant updates since it first popped in January 2023, leading fans to believe it may be linked to a high-profile announcement.

Last August, Valve officially announced their 6v6 MOBA shooter, Deadlock. The game has been in early alpha testing, at one stage, accumulating over 170,000 peak players. According to the poster, the appIDs for Deadlock and its testing server have already been listed on the Steam store, highlighting that the new unknown title is distinct from any products associated with Deadlock.

Recent comments from Half-Life voice actor Mike Shapiro hinted at "unexpected surprises" to be seen in 2023. Dataminers have also uncovered references to a Valve project entitled "HLX" within the code of the company's Source 2 engine, which also heavily references new physics-based systems.

Fans are naturally eager for any semblance of information linked to a Valve title, with many hoping it points to an imminent announcement for Half-Life 3, Portal 3, Team Fortress 3, Dota 3, or Day of Defeat 3 (there are a lot of potential 3s here). As for whether the data-mined app listing is linked to anything of consequence, we'll have to wait and see.