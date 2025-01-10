PowerColor's Radeon RX 9700 XT Red Devil up close, all-white model also coming

PowerColor's new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil was at CES 2025, and we got to take a closer look at its impressive and menacing design.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil was one of the first RDNA 4 GPUs teased on social media, and at CES 2025, we got the chance to pick one up and check out the new-look Red Devil. The Red Devil is PowerColor's premium option for those who want the best cooling, out-of-the-box overclocking action, and the ability to push performance even higher.

AMD hasn't fully revealed the pricing, specs, and performance of the Radeon RX 9070 XT, so we can only guess where this Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil performance will sit. Rumors from multiple credible sources claim it will be similar to the Radeon RX 7900 XT, with more advanced ray-tracing and AI upscaling with FSR 4.

So, without specs and the VRAM capacity rumored to be 16GB, we can only focus on the new Red Devil design and premium cooling. Based on the final design and the teaser image, the large red lighting zone on the end of the GPU gives it a look that feels unlike any other RDNA 4 option.

It's a very cool design with triple-slot cooling, a robust fin stack, and high-quality components. Power delivery is via three traditional 8-pin PCIe connectors, which looks to be the norm for most premium Radeon RX 9700 XT models.

There's also good news for those with or putting together an all-white build, as PowerColor told us at CES 2025 that it would release an all-white Red Devil in the coming months following RDNA 4's launch. According to PowerColor, it's going all out with a white-colored PCB and bracket to ensure it lives up to the Red Devil's premium design and striking look.

PowerColor's RDNA 4 line-up includes additional models, including the reference-design-based Radeon RX 9700 XT Reaper, a two-slot offering with a minimal RGB-free look. Also included is a model in the popular Hellhound series, which sports the company's iconic blue LED lighting.