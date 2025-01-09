ASRock's flagship Radeon RX 9700 XT TAICHI uses a 16-pin power connector

TL;DR: At CES 2025, ASRock unveiled its RDNA 4 graphics cards, led by the Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi, featuring a 16-pin power connector compatible with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards. This design allows direct connection with ASRock AM5 motherboards and PSUs, accommodating modern PSU designs. At CES 2025, ASRock unveiled its RDNA 4 graphics cards, led by the Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi, featuring a 16-pin power connector compatible with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards. This design allows direct connection with ASRock AM5 motherboards and PSUs, accommodating modern PSU designs.

At CES 2025, we got to check out ASRock's new lineup of RDNA 4 graphics cards, which are on the way, led by the flagship ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi model. Outside of the stylish new look for ASRock's Taichi line-up of premium GPUs for PC gamers, one fundamental design change makes it stand out from the RDNA 4 pack.

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi's 16-pin power connector.

Unlike other RDNA 4 cards on display at the show, the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi features a 16-pin power connector, ala the GeForce RTX 40 and the new GeForce RTX 50 Series. This makes sense because ASRock's new power supply range for gaming and AI is fully compliant with the latest ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards.

This means Radeon gamers with an ASRock AM5 motherboard and PSU can connect directly to the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi with a single cable. Very cool.

Especially when we've seen a few different RDNA 4 cards at CES sporting three 8-pin power connectors on select Radeon RX 9700 XT models, according to rumors surrounding the new Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT launch, we heard that AMD would not be mandating a switch to the newer 16-pin power connector and 12V-2x6 standard. ASRock is going this route for its flagship Taichi model, which is excellent to see as it accommodates the latest PSU designs.

Unfortunately, as AMD hasn't fully unveiled the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070, we don't have official information on specs, memory capacity, power usage, or potential performance. Rumors have pointed to a power profile of 250W to 330W for the 9700 XT, so the 600W rated 12V-2x6 connector is more than enough to power the new ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi GPU.