ASRock Radeon RX 9700 and 9700 XT Steel Legend spotted, an RDNA 4 GPU for RGB fans

ASRock's launch line-up of RDNA 4 graphics cards have been revealed and it includes new Steel Legend and Challenger series models.

TL;DR: AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs, the Radeon RX 9700 XT and RX 9070, are designed to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and RTX 5070 series. ASRock will release the RX 9070 Challenger and Steel Legend models featuring customizable RGB lighting. The RX 9070 is a budget-friendly option with 16GB VRAM, while the more powerful 9070 XT will deliver more performance. AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs, the Radeon RX 9700 XT and RX 9070, are designed to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and RTX 5070 series. ASRock will release the RX 9070 Challenger and Steel Legend models featuring customizable RGB lighting. The RX 9070 is a budget-friendly option with 16GB VRAM, while the more powerful 9070 XT will deliver more performance.

AMD's new RDNA 4 generation of GPUs is set to debut with two models, the Radeon RX 9700 XT and the Radeon RX 9070. According to AMD, the change in naming was chosen to bring its Radeon line-up in line with the latest Ryzen CPU generation and to make it easier for consumers to know that these options are directly competing with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti range (and upcoming RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti).

3

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Although pricing, specs, and performance for RDNA have yet to be revealed, the lower-tier Radeon RX 9070 is expected to be a more affordable cutdown version of the Radeon RX 9070 XT with a similar VRAM capacity of 16GB. At CES 2025, we were able to go hands-on with various RDNA 4 GPUs from AMD's partners, including ASRock's launch lineup.

ASRock is set to debut two Radeon RX 9070 models when RDNA 4 launches: the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger and the Radeon RX 9070 Steel Legend. A slightly thicker Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend model is also coming. The Steel Legend models look similar to previous Steel Legend cards we've reviewed here at TweakTown, with a stylish all-white design and plenty of RGB action.

If you're a fan of customizing a PC light show with your components, this is a model to watch. The good news is that the GPU includes a switch on the card that lets you turn off the lighting for a more minimal white look with transparent fans.

3

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger.

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger is a black GPU with RGB, transparent fans, and a compact two-slot form factor. ASRock's Challenger series represents its most affordable models, so it will be for PC gamers looking to pick up a triple-fan Radeon RX 9070 with excellent cooling without breaking the bank.