All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

ASRock Radeon RX 9700 and 9700 XT Steel Legend spotted, an RDNA 4 GPU for RGB fans

ASRock's launch line-up of RDNA 4 graphics cards have been revealed and it includes new Steel Legend and Challenger series models.

ASRock Radeon RX 9700 and 9700 XT Steel Legend spotted, an RDNA 4 GPU for RGB fans
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs, the Radeon RX 9700 XT and RX 9070, are designed to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and RTX 5070 series. ASRock will release the RX 9070 Challenger and Steel Legend models featuring customizable RGB lighting. The RX 9070 is a budget-friendly option with 16GB VRAM, while the more powerful 9070 XT will deliver more performance.

AMD's new RDNA 4 generation of GPUs is set to debut with two models, the Radeon RX 9700 XT and the Radeon RX 9070. According to AMD, the change in naming was chosen to bring its Radeon line-up in line with the latest Ryzen CPU generation and to make it easier for consumers to know that these options are directly competing with NVIDIA's RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti range (and upcoming RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti).

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend.
3

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend.

Although pricing, specs, and performance for RDNA have yet to be revealed, the lower-tier Radeon RX 9070 is expected to be a more affordable cutdown version of the Radeon RX 9070 XT with a similar VRAM capacity of 16GB. At CES 2025, we were able to go hands-on with various RDNA 4 GPUs from AMD's partners, including ASRock's launch lineup.

ASRock is set to debut two Radeon RX 9070 models when RDNA 4 launches: the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger and the Radeon RX 9070 Steel Legend. A slightly thicker Radeon RX 9070 XT Steel Legend model is also coming. The Steel Legend models look similar to previous Steel Legend cards we've reviewed here at TweakTown, with a stylish all-white design and plenty of RGB action.

If you're a fan of customizing a PC light show with your components, this is a model to watch. The good news is that the GPU includes a switch on the card that lets you turn off the lighting for a more minimal white look with transparent fans.

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger.
3

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger.

ASRock Radeon RX 9070 Challenger is a black GPU with RGB, transparent fans, and a compact two-slot form factor. ASRock's Challenger series represents its most affordable models, so it will be for PC gamers looking to pick up a triple-fan Radeon RX 9070 with excellent cooling without breaking the bank.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$239.99 USD
- -
Buy
$239.99 USD
- -
Buy
$569.99 CAD
- -
Buy
£336.27
- -
Buy
$239.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2025 at 8:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles