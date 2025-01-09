All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

Alienware releases new 27 4K QD-OLED, 360Hz display at CES 2025

Alienware unveiled a new 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025, it's designed for gamers who want more PPI across 27 inches.

Alienware releases new 27 4K QD-OLED, 360Hz display at CES 2025
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Alienware's AW2725Q, a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, won the CES 2025 Innovation Award. It features a 240Hz refresh rate, 166 PPI, DCI-P3 99% color coverage, and Dolby Vision HDR. With NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it offers smooth visuals. Priced at $899.99 USD, it releases in early 2025.

Alienware are the recipients of CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree, following the recent announcement of a cutting edge new, 27 inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor.

Alienware releases new 27 4K QD-OLED, 360Hz display at CES 2025 5453
3

The latest from Alienware, model AW2725Q clocks in with a 240Hz refresh rate, and an impressive pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch). Providing gamers with a crisp and smooth visual experience at 4K resolutions.

The display places an emphasis on visual fidelity and motion performance, achieving DCI-P3 99% color coverage, and Delta E<2 for color representation. Featuring an infinite contrast ratio, along with Dolby Vision HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications: the AW2725Q delivers exceptional color and black depth. 

Alienware releases new 27 4K QD-OLED, 360Hz display at CES 2025 6556
3

From a gaming standpoint, the 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time provide optimal coordination for fine movements required in competitive environments. With NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync compatibility ensuring no issues with stutter or screen tearing. The monitor's onboard 'Creator Mode' also allows users to switch between native DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces on-the-fly. 

To address concerns with burn-in: Alienware have included enhanced AI features to prevent burn-in, as well as a graphite sheet that further protects the monitor from image retention. 

The Alienware AW2725Q is priced at $899.99 USD / $1229.99 CA, and you can get ahold of it in China January 22nd 2025, North America in March 2025, and in Europe April, 2025. 

NEWS SOURCE:hardwarezone.com.sg

