Alienware releases new 27 4K QD-OLED, 360Hz display at CES 2025

Alienware are the recipients of CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree, following the recent announcement of a cutting edge new, 27 inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor.
The latest from Alienware, model AW2725Q clocks in with a 240Hz refresh rate, and an impressive pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch). Providing gamers with a crisp and smooth visual experience at 4K resolutions.
The display places an emphasis on visual fidelity and motion performance, achieving DCI-P3 99% color coverage, and Delta E<2 for color representation. Featuring an infinite contrast ratio, along with Dolby Vision HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications: the AW2725Q delivers exceptional color and black depth.
From a gaming standpoint, the 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time provide optimal coordination for fine movements required in competitive environments. With NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync compatibility ensuring no issues with stutter or screen tearing. The monitor's onboard 'Creator Mode' also allows users to switch between native DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces on-the-fly.
To address concerns with burn-in: Alienware have included enhanced AI features to prevent burn-in, as well as a graphite sheet that further protects the monitor from image retention.
The Alienware AW2725Q is priced at $899.99 USD / $1229.99 CA, and you can get ahold of it in China January 22nd 2025, North America in March 2025, and in Europe April, 2025.