MSI Afterburner update to add independent fan controllers for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs

MSI Afterburner crreator announces upcoming update to the software for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with independent fan control on the way.

The creator of MSI Afterburner, Alexy Nicolaychuk, posted on the Guru3D forums confirming that there is an update coming to MSI Afterburner just before the retail release of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will be unveiled on January 6, but the RTX 5080 won't hit shelves until January 21, so expect the new Afterburner software to drop between now and then.

Nicolaychuk explained: "there were no new public MSI AB updates since that time. Updated translation will get into new version, which is expected to be published on MSI.com close to 5080 series sales start. There will be some new strings (5080 provide 3 independent fan controllers, comparing to 2 of them on 30x0/40x0 series, so there will be a new button forr async fan speed control for the 3rd fan and new context help for it), but I'll update it for third party localizations myself".

The new MSI Afterburner update will allow individual fan control over the triple-fan cooler on GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards, where you'll be able to define different fan speeds and curves for each of the individual fans. There will be a new button for async fan speed for the third fan, which will be of great use to some people.