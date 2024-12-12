All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

File sharing between Windows and an iPhone is about get a whole lot easier

Microsoft is setting out to bridge the gap between iPhone and Windows machines regarding file sharing, and the bridge will be built using Phone Link.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Microsoft aims to enhance file sharing between iPhone and Windows devices through Phone Link, creating a seamless connection.

There is a distinct annoying difficulty in getting files off an iOS device and onto a Windows machine, especially when you know how easy it is with an Android. Microsoft is trying to solve that problem, and has explained how in a recent announcement.

Redmond has taken to its Windows Blogs to share how it plans on bridging the gap between operating systems, and according to the announcement, Windows Insiders will soon be able to "seamlessly share files" between an iPhone and a Windows 10/11 machine when both devices are connected via Phone Link, and the Link to Windows app. There are some requirements for this new feature, but it's more than likely you will have already met the criteria.

An iPhone needs to be running iOS 16 or higher, and the Link to Windows app on your iPhone needs to be version 1.24112.73 or higher. Phone Link version 1.24112.89.0 or higher is also required. Additionally, those interested in taking advantage of this new feature to quickly move files from their iPhone to their Windows machine will also need to opt into the Windows Insider Program. It should be noted that some users are reporting that this feature is not working as intended for iPhone users running the recently released iOS 18.2 version.

NEWS SOURCES:windowscentral.com, blogs.windows.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

