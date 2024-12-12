File sharing between Windows and an iPhone is about get a whole lot easier

Microsoft is setting out to bridge the gap between iPhone and Windows machines regarding file sharing, and the bridge will be built using Phone Link.

There is a distinct annoying difficulty in getting files off an iOS device and onto a Windows machine, especially when you know how easy it is with an Android. Microsoft is trying to solve that problem, and has explained how in a recent announcement.

Redmond has taken to its Windows Blogs to share how it plans on bridging the gap between operating systems, and according to the announcement, Windows Insiders will soon be able to "seamlessly share files" between an iPhone and a Windows 10/11 machine when both devices are connected via Phone Link, and the Link to Windows app. There are some requirements for this new feature, but it's more than likely you will have already met the criteria.

An iPhone needs to be running iOS 16 or higher, and the Link to Windows app on your iPhone needs to be version 1.24112.73 or higher. Phone Link version 1.24112.89.0 or higher is also required. Additionally, those interested in taking advantage of this new feature to quickly move files from their iPhone to their Windows machine will also need to opt into the Windows Insider Program. It should be noted that some users are reporting that this feature is not working as intended for iPhone users running the recently released iOS 18.2 version.