TT Show Episode 59 - Ryzen 9800X3D Review, the new gaming CPU champ
TweakTown

It's review season on The TT Show - AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, OLED displays, Alienware's new headset, and the Meletrix Zoom75 TIGA mechanical keyboard kit.

Senior Editor
Published
Updated
4 minutes read time
TL;DR: This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta review the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, highlighting its impressive performance for gaming and productivity. Jak also reviews top 27-inch 1440p and 32-inch 4K OLED gaming displays, noting the quality of Alienware models.

This week on the TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss and review the latest PC hardware, including the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D. With Chris's in-depth TweakTown review live, the good news is that Zen 5's 3D V-Cache enhanced chip is an absolute beast for PC gaming while providing a substantial boost to productivity performance for creators.

In a review-stacked episode, Jak reviews some of the best 27-inch 1440p and 32-inch 4K OLED gaming displays currently available - spoiler alert, stylish, and feature-packed Alienware models. However, with ASUS, MSI, and Samsung all releasing OLED displays with third-generation QD-OLED panels, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad OLED in 2024.

Switching gears to the world of peripherals, Kosta reviews the Meletrix Zoom75 TIGA mechanical keyboard kit, the first mechanical keyboard he built from scratch. The result was not only a fantastic new keyboard, but the whole process gave him a greater appreciation for modern custom keyboards' modular, layered, and logical design.

There's also news in this week's episode of The TT Show, including word that NVIDIA could lift the lid on its upcoming Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series ahead of the rumored CES 2025 reveal. In the world of generative AI, Kosta talks about the AI-generated Minecraft and the new Oasis AI model from Decart. After playing around with it, he walked away impressed but couldn't help but feel a little creeped out by how surreal it can feel when there's no object permanence.

Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network

All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show

Senior Editor

