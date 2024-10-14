NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 rumor: faster than RTX 4070 Ti SUPER in raster, slighty faster in RT

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 12GB rumored to be 5% faster in rasterization than the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and around 5-10% faster in RT.

NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070 12GB graphics card should offer 5% more performance in rasterization, and 5-10% uplifts in RT over the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER according to fresh leaks.

(RTX 5070 18GB discussion is 55 minutes into the video)

In a new video from leaker Tom at Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that the new GeForce RTX 5070 will launch with 12GB of GDDR7 memory and have 5% more performance in rasterization over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and up to 5-10% more performance in games with ray tracing (RT).

Not only that, but MLID teases that he's heard that NVIDIA is going to release the GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7 memory, but a beefed-up RTX 5070 18GB will launch with faster GDDR7 memory modules and 50% more VRAM.

A tasty offering that will offer another 5% or so more performance over the regular RTX 5070 12GB, and could cost around $800, you can read more about the RTX 5070 18GB in the links below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 details so far:

18GB GDDR7 model rumored: We are now hearing that NVIDIA is preparing a higher-end RTX 5070 with 18GB of GDDR7 memory, which will use 3GB GDDR7 memory modules (versus 2GB GDDR7 modules on the RTX 5070 12GB). We are hearing pricing of around $800 for the RTX 5070 18GB so far.

12GB of GDDR7 @ 28Gbps: NVIDIA is expected to debut its GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 28Gbps of bandwidth, which provides the RTX 5070 with a 33% increase in memory bandwidth over the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards.

Up to 672GB/sec memory bandwidth: The 12GB of new ultra-fast GDDR7 memory at 28Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus will provide up to 672GB/sec of memory bandwidth on the Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070. This will increase performance in higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K for the RTX 5070 in 2025.

250W of power: NVIDIA is expected to hit a 250W TBP with the GeForce RTX 5070, but we should have 30-50% or more performance over the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER with their 220W TBP. We'll see custom overclocked RTX 5070 graphics cards in 2025, so expect these numbers to rise a little bit.

1440p + 4K performance: We should expect some big gains in 1440p and 4K gaming performance wiht the new RTX 5070, with 33% more memory bandwidth thanks to its new GDDR7 memory, as well as the new Blackwell GPU architecture inside. 1440p 120FPS+ and 4K 60-120FPS+ shouldn't be an issue for the new RTX 5070, especially in games where DLSS (and DLSS 4) is used).

DP2.1a support: The new DisplayPort 2.1a standard will arrive with the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, offering up to 4K 480Hz and 8K 240Hz support through a single cable. Expect to see a flurry of high-end 4K 240Hz and 4K 480Hz gaming monitors to hit the market in 2025 ready with DP2.1a, and your new RTX 5070 (and RTX 5080, RTX 5090, and RTX 50 Laptop GPUs) will support DP2.1a for the ultimate in display connectivity technology.

PCIe 5.0 support: NVIDIA's new fleet of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will also support the newer PCIe 5.0 standard, which applies to the entire stack of cards: RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 (as well as every other model, and RTX 50 Laptop GPU coming in 2025).