AMD RX 7700 XT GPU might've hit its lowest price ever - but we're betting it'll drop further

You could grab an RX 7700 XT at the cheapest price the graphics card has ever been at, but it's very likely deeper discounts are on the horizon.

AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT has just dropped to $350, and that's with a two-game bundle included.

PowerColor prides itself on the build quality of the Fighter RX 7700 XT graphics card (Image Credit: PowerColor)

This is the lowest price we're aware of the RX 7700 XT dropping to, and it represents a tasty enough bargain, as we reported earlier today - but there are likely to be more appetizing efforts in the future.

To recap, the model in question is PowerColor's Fighter RX 7700 XT and it's currently reduced by $40 at Newegg, and it's also at $350 over at Amazon too.

This is a mid-range graphics card configured with 12GB of VRAM (unlike the RTX 4060, of course, which NVIDIA stuck with 8GB to the chagrin of many PC gamers) and as mentioned it comes complete with two PC games.

That pair of freebies consists of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening, so if you were planning on buying Warhammer 40K for example, you could knock off the cost of that purchase from the $350 to get into real bargain territory.

Discount season for RDNA 3

It appears to be discount season for AMD's RDNA 3 graphics cards right now, as earlier this week we saw the Radeon RX 7900 XT (XFX Speedster model) drop to $659, which is almost as low as it has ever been.

It's almost as if a new generation of graphics cards is nearly upon us that requires these old models to be sold off promptly (ahem). And, that being the case, with RDNA 4 GPUs not too far off, it's not surprising that AMD's current-gen graphics cards are seeing some discounts.

Indeed, when the new RX 8000 models come out, these will be mid-range champs (if the rumors are right), so current mid-to-high-rangers will need to be shifted - and GPUs like the 7700 XT (and 7800 / 7900) are going to need clearing from shelves. And apparently there's an oversupply situation going on, particularly with AMD's higher-end graphics cards.

In short, while these are tempting enough offers on the likes of the 7700 XT and 7900 XT, you may be better off waiting a little while to see how far prices go down from here - as they surely will with RDNA 4 on the horizon. Not to mention Black Friday, which is coming ever closer, and will likely prove to be a sale where some of these Radeon GPUs get considerable price cuts (if not outright price slashing).

Current rumors around the launch timeframe for AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards has their arrival pegged at Q1 2025, when in the past the rumor mill has hoped that these next-gen GPUs from Team Red might pitch up late in 2024.