OneXPlayer reveals OneXGPU 2 external GPU pricing: Radeon RX 7800M, M.2 slot, more for $899

OneXPlayer reveals pricing for its new OneXGPU 2: the first eGPU with AMD Radeon RX 7800M, starting at $899: the world's most powerful eGPU is nearly here.

OneXPlayer has just detailed the pricing for its upcoming OneXGPU 2 external GPU, powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 7800M GPU... pricing will start at $899 with the RX 7800M, but if you want the full system you'll be paying more. Check it out:

OneXPlayer was one of the first to the market with a fantastic external GPU solution -- OneXGPU -- but the next-gen OneXGPU 2 features an upgraded Radeon RX 7800M based on the Navi 32 GPU die. The GPU has 60 Compute Units, 3840 stream processors, 96 raster units, and 28.1 billion transistors. We can expect game frequencies of up to 2145MHz out of the RX 7800M.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7800M inside of the OneXGPU 2 features 12GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 18Gbps, on a 192-bit memory bus, with up to 432GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The OneXGPU 2 feature a single OCulink connector with 64Gbps of bandwidth, a single USB4 port, dual USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, 1 x M.2 (PCIe 3.0 SSD) slot, an RJ45 ethernet port, 1 x HDMI .1 (for 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz output) and 2 x DisplayPort 2.0 ports (4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz) with a 180W TDP.

If you own the OneXPlayer X1 handheld and plug in the OneXGPU 2 with the Radeon RX 7800M, you're going to enjoy a mind-boggling upgrade in performance of somewhere between 2x and 5x the performance.

OneXPlayer has also added in a dedicated M.2 2280 SSD interface with a nifty little magnetic cover, allowing owners to quickly swap in and out their M.2 SSDs. The dock also features a beautiful RGB flowing light on the edges of the OneXGPU 2, making it look really nice (especially in the dark, I'm sure).

OneXPlayer explains: "The OneXGPU 2 is powered by the AMD RX 7800M GPU chip, an upgrade from the RX 7600M XT used in the previous generation. As the first EGPU on the market to feature this cutting-edge graphics card, the OneXGPU 2 delivers unprecedented performance that pushes the boundaries of mobile gaming. While detailed specifications of the AMD RX 7800M have yet to be officially released, early testers have already begun experiencing its capabilities, paving the way for a new standard in gaming technology".

The new OneXPlayer OneXGPU 2 hits Indiegogo on September 26, with a pricing structure of between $899 (just for the OneXGPU 2 + RX 7800M GPU) up to $1988 for the OneXGPU 2 + OneXPlayer X1 (with the Ryzen 7 8840U APU + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage).