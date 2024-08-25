Sabrent's ultra-fast, ultra-huge Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen4 SSD is 35% off on Amazon right now

Sabrent's rocket-fueled Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen4 SSD is 35% off on Amazon right now: down to $979 and offers 7.1GB/sec reads and 6.6GB/sec writes.

Sabrent has an absolute banger of a storage deal on Amazon right now, with its monster-sized 8TB Gen4 SSD discounted down by 35% to $979.

Sabrent's super-fast and super-huge Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen4 SSD has a list price of $1499, but with 35% discount drops it down to an impressive $979.99. Sabrent has its other Rocket 4 Plus Gen4 SSDs on special, but the 8TB priced at $979 is insane.

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD offers up to 7.1GB/sec (7100MB/sec) reads, and up to 6.6GB/sec (6600MB/sec) writes, making it an ultra-fast upgrade for your system, and if you need a monster amount of storage, 8TB of Gen4 is fantastic. Games are getting bigger, with some of them many hundreds of gigabytes per game and if you're a content creator then 8TB of Gen4 SSD is even better again.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning. For those who require a specific sector size to clone their existing SSDs: A newly released Sabrent utility enables users to re-format the Rocket drive and choose the sector size of their liking, either 512-bytes or 4K bytes.

Jon said in his review of Sabrent's huge Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen4 SSD: "If Sabrent has taught us anything, it's that in the consumer space, as it relates to NVMe SSDs, capacity is KING. Now they've upped the game once again, going where no one has gone before, 8 terabytes of TLC storage capable of 7,300 MB/s throughput and offering a mind-blowing 6 petabytes endurance. As we see it, it's worth every penny of its enormous asking price, and we are not alone in our sentiment, as evidenced by the fact that it is already sold out".