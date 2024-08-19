Sabrent announces its Big August Sale: get yourself some storage products on the cheap

Sabrent has kicked off its Big August Sale, with some amazing deals on Sabrent's range of storage produts on Amazon for August 2024. Check them out!

Sabrent has just kicked off its Big August Sale with discounts across its expansive range of storage products, you can scope them all out here.

For starters, there's the Sabrent USB 3.2 10Gbps Type-C Tool-Free Enclosure, which has a list price of $29.99 discounted by 38% bringing it down to just $24.99. There's also the newer Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps external SSD enclosure, discounted by 20% down from $49.99 to $39.99 right now.

You can't go past the ultra-fast Rocket 5 2TB SSD, with Sabrent's Gen5 SSD on special right now down to $309.99 from $339.99, 10% off. If you're in need of some new Gen5 SSD storage, the Rocket 5 2TB should be very clearly on your radar.

Some of the other Big August Sale products from Sabrent include the USB 3.2 5-Bay 3.5-inch SATA HDD Tray-Less Docking Station, discounted from $279.99 to $249.99 (13% off) while the 4-bay version is down from $229.99 to $199.99.

If you're in some real need of mega-storage, Sabrent has its 10-bay 3.5-inch SATA HDD Tray-Less Docking Station down from $599.99 to $539.99 (10% discount). I can just imagine the smile on your face setting up a 10-bay HDD docking station, filled with hundreds of terabytes of storage.

Sabrent has your back with USB ports, with a 100W 8-port Family-Sized USB Rapid Charger, which includes 2 x USB Power Delivery ports. This has been discounted from $49.99 down to $44.99, an 11% discount.