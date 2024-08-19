Grab yourself a 2TB Gen5 SSD with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 5 2TB discounted on Amazon

Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 5 2TB SSD has a limited time deal on Amazon, dropping from its retail price of $339.99 down to $305.99.

Sabrent has its ultra-fast Rocket 5 2TB SSD on sale right now, with a limited-time deal on Amazon seeing the 2TB Gen5 SSD down to just $305.99.

The Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD costs $339.99 with the limited-time deal on Amazon offering 10% which discounts the 2TB Gen5 SSD down to $305.99. You would get it even cheaper with $50 instantly, bringing the price of the Rocket 5 2TB upon approval for Amazon Visa, down to $255.99.

The $10 discount on Sabrent's Rocket 5 2TB is at great timing, as you could be building a new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series PC and need a Gen5 SSD to throw into an M.2 SSD slot. If that's you, or you want to upgrade your current system with a Gen5 SSD in preparation for a Gen5-ready CPU + motherboard combo, 2TB of Gen5 SSD is 10% off right now.

