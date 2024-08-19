Grab yourself a 2TB Gen5 SSD with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 5 2TB discounted on Amazon

Sabrent has its ultra-fast Rocket 5 2TB SSD on sale right now, with a limited-time deal on Amazon seeing the 2TB Gen5 SSD down to just $305.99. You can jump on this deal right here.
The Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD costs $339.99 with the limited-time deal on Amazon offering 10% which discounts the 2TB Gen5 SSD down to $305.99. You would get it even cheaper with $50 instantly, bringing the price of the Rocket 5 2TB upon approval for Amazon Visa, down to $255.99.
The $10 discount on Sabrent's Rocket 5 2TB is at great timing, as you could be building a new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series PC and need a Gen5 SSD to throw into an M.2 SSD slot. If that's you, or you want to upgrade your current system with a Gen5 SSD in preparation for a Gen5-ready CPU + motherboard combo, 2TB of Gen5 SSD is 10% off right now.
- Our Fastest SSD Ever: Take your storage performance to the next level with the Sabrent Rocket 5, the natural successor to our award-winning Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G. This fresh hardware lets you reach all-new heights.
- Never Get Left Behind: Enjoy transfers at up to an astounding 14 GB/s, making the best use of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth. The DirectStorage-optimized firmware also makes sure you're always at the top of your game. It's lightning fast to match your reflexes.
- Business Or Pleasure: Improve your workflow and increase your productivity with the fastest transfer speeds imaginable. The backward-compatible Rocket 5 is optimally balanced for content creation, high-end applications, and more. Bring the power.
- Stylishly Cool Design: Get the drive on its own or with a custom heatsink. You can supply your own heatsink or invest in our separate high-end cooling solution, which uses top-grade materials and dual heatpipes for maximum thermal dissipation.
- It's Sabrent: The Rocket 5 is great for Windows, macOS, Linux, and more. Try the drive out and see why we're a popular choice for system builders. Visit our website to register your product and to receive technical support.