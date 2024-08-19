Grab yourself a 2TB Gen5 SSD with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 5 2TB discounted on Amazon

Sabrent's ultra-fast Rocket 5 2TB SSD has a limited time deal on Amazon, dropping from its retail price of $339.99 down to $305.99.

Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Sabrent has its ultra-fast Rocket 5 2TB SSD on sale right now, with a limited-time deal on Amazon seeing the 2TB Gen5 SSD down to just $305.99. You can jump on this deal right here.

Grab yourself a 2TB Gen5 SSD with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 5 2TB discounted on Amazon 06
Open Gallery 3

The Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD costs $339.99 with the limited-time deal on Amazon offering 10% which discounts the 2TB Gen5 SSD down to $305.99. You would get it even cheaper with $50 instantly, bringing the price of the Rocket 5 2TB upon approval for Amazon Visa, down to $255.99.

The $10 discount on Sabrent's Rocket 5 2TB is at great timing, as you could be building a new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series PC and need a Gen5 SSD to throw into an M.2 SSD slot. If that's you, or you want to upgrade your current system with a Gen5 SSD in preparation for a Gen5-ready CPU + motherboard combo, 2TB of Gen5 SSD is 10% off right now.

Grab yourself a 2TB Gen5 SSD with Sabrent's wicked-fast Rocket 5 2TB discounted on Amazon 61
Open Gallery 3
  • Our Fastest SSD Ever: Take your storage performance to the next level with the Sabrent Rocket 5, the natural successor to our award-winning Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G. This fresh hardware lets you reach all-new heights.
  • Never Get Left Behind: Enjoy transfers at up to an astounding 14 GB/s, making the best use of PCIe 5.0 bandwidth. The DirectStorage-optimized firmware also makes sure you're always at the top of your game. It's lightning fast to match your reflexes.
  • Business Or Pleasure: Improve your workflow and increase your productivity with the fastest transfer speeds imaginable. The backward-compatible Rocket 5 is optimally balanced for content creation, high-end applications, and more. Bring the power.
  • Stylishly Cool Design: Get the drive on its own or with a custom heatsink. You can supply your own heatsink or invest in our separate high-end cooling solution, which uses top-grade materials and dual heatpipes for maximum thermal dissipation.
  • It's Sabrent: The Rocket 5 is great for Windows, macOS, Linux, and more. Try the drive out and see why we're a popular choice for system builders. Visit our website to register your product and to receive technical support.
Buy at Amazon

SABRENT Rocket 5 2TB Advanced Performance Internal M.2 PCIe GEN 5 14GB/s (SB-RKT5-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$189.99
$189.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
$305.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/19/2024 at 9:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags