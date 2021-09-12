Why am I seeing low GPU usage and lower FPS than my friend in Warzone?

Jason is seeing low GPU usage and high CPU usage and lower frames per second than his friend with a similar PC.

Hi! I have an Intel Core i5-10400F CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super with 16GB of RAM. When playing Warzone, I can see that I am getting between 60%-90% CPU usage and only 20%-40% GPU usage through the task manager. Using the GeForce performance overlay, I can see 70% CPU usage and 50%-60% GPU usage. I am averaging 60-80 frames when a buddy has similar specs and averages 110-120. Please help!

Hi Jason,

I'll try to help the best I can with your issue. Your system appears to be more than enough for Warzone; the 10400 is widely regarded as the best bang for your buck CPU for gaming on 10th Gen Intel. Warzone only recommends a 2500K for the CPU.

As for the GPU, the RTX 2070 Super is plenty and should have no issues at higher quality settings considering recommended specs want a GTX 1660.

That said, your issue, in my mind, is coming from your display resolution. It could be that you just aren't pushing the GPU enough to see a higher % of usage. Another option is the CPU is holding you back, but I wouldn't think that is the case with your friend having the same specs getting more frames.

Do you both run the same monitor? Is there any other software running that could be using resources while you are gaming? I'd definitely find a way to watch entire system resource usage, even if you have to run a second monitor and pin task manager to it. My thought goes towards the resolution not being high enough to tax the GPU; this could be true at 1080p or lower resolutions.

I hope this gives you some direction and or ideas towards fixing your issue!