Only three display ports working on GIGABYTE Radeon RX 570 Gaming 8G

Opty has an issue with only three of the display ports working on his GIGABYTE Radeon RX 570 Gaming 8G.

Question by Opty from United States | Answered by in Video Cards on Tue, Mar 23 2021 6:55 PM CDT
I have an ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming ATX motherboard and a GIGABYTE Radeon RX 570 Gaming 8G. Only three of the graphic card ports are working. Is there a setting problem, or does the system only support three monitors? My local shop says this is the case.

Hi Opty,

Thanks for the question! I'll do my best to help with this situation.

From my research, it looks like you have three DisplayPort 1.4 slots along with one HDMI 2.0. This is a similar configuration to most modern cards, and in digging into the depths of the internet, it does appear all four of your ports, 3x DP and the single HDMI, should function simultaneously.

There does appear to be some caveats on certain early model cards where HDMI was fed off an internal DP signal, and GIGABYTE might be the only one that can answer this, but reading through the manual, I see nothing saying the HDMI shouldn't function with all three DP in use.

As you mentioned, your local shop is saying it only supports three monitors. In the end, it may be worth an upgrade to something newer, or reaching out to GIGABYTE directly.

